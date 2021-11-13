Gavan O'Herlihy, an Irish actor best known for his portrayal of the eldest Cunningham sibling, Chuck, on the U.S. sitcom Happy Days, has died in Britain at the age of 70, his agent said.

"He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television, and theatre," Michael Emptage said in a statement to People.com Friday.

"Gavan was admired and respected for his directness, his sincerity, and his honesty -- he is greatly missed by all who knew him and most particularly by his adoring wife and family."

His brother, Cormac O'Herlihy, told Variety the actor died in Bath, England, on Sept. 15.

The cause was not disclosed, though Gavan O'Herlihy's family emphasized his death did not involve the coronavirus.

The actor's credits included The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Ghost of Cypress Swamp, Amazing Spider-Man, Superman III, Never Say Never Again, Star Trek: Voyager, The Descent: Part 2, Twin Peaks, The Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes, Rich Man, Poor Man, Death Wish 3, Willow, Tales From the Crypt and Queen of the Redwood Mountains.

"RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit," actor and filmmaker Ron Howard tweeted.