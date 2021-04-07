Gaten Matarazzo discussed the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things and his hidden camera series Prank Encounters while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon, on Tuesday, asked the actor about returning to film Stranger Things Season 4 after production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what fans can expect when the series returns to Netflix.

"You told me that this season, that you know of, that you've shot so far, you told me it might be the scariest one," Fallon said.

"That's the one thing that I've noticed. I was reading it, I'm like, 'They're going for it this year. That's pretty cool,'" Matarazzo replied.

Stranger Things Season 4 does not have a release date. A teaser for the new season, released in February 2020, showed that David Harbour's Police Chief Jim Hopper is still alive.

Prank Encounters recently returned to Netflix with its second season. The hidden camera series attempts to scare two strangers who think they are starting their first day of new job by using elaborate pranks that involve haunted mansions and other horror elements.

"We get two people. We see how they interact with each other while the actors around them are as useless as possible to a really scary situation. We like to see if they step up and try to be leaders and usually they do, which is really cool. And I think it says something," Matarazzo said.

Fallon also launched his Twitch channel and played Among Us with Matarazzo, his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas of The Roots and streamers Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Victoria Tran and Corpse Husband.

The stream helped to raise donations for Feeding America. Fallon was the first player eliminated, while Questlove and Tran were the first two imposters.