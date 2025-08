Disney/Sami Drasin

The Golden Bachelorette alum Gary Levingston has set the record straight by insisting "there were no drugs" involved in his date with Nancy Hulkower in Costa Rica.On 's Season 10 episode that aired last week, Nancy asked Gary to join her on a date, and the pair had some type of spiritual experience driven by cacao chocolate.Footage showed the pair swaying and smiling by a bonfire as editors added in psychedelic imagery to float around them, prompting speculation Gary and Nancy were under the influence."Let me set the record straight, please," Gary, 66, told Us Weekly."There were no narcotics. There were no drugs. There was no marijuana. There were no gummies. There was nothing that went into this temple of mine that is of anything other than some raw chocolate, which was cacao, I guess they call it."During their date, however, both Gary and Nancy suggested they felt some type of buzz or sensation."My fingers tingle," Nancy said, adding that she felt a bit dizzy."Yeah, something is going on," Gary replied."I don't know what it was, but I felt something," Nancy added.Gary proceeded to share that he felt a "sensual" form of energy, and he questioned the cameras, "What is going on? This is some powerful stuff!"Gary told Us that it was "funny watching" the July 28 episode back."And it's interesting how you can take a scene or a situation and turn it into something and sensationalize [it]. So that's what that was," Gary confirmed.Once the cacao date ended, Gary told Nancy, "That was beyond wild. I've never experienced anything like this, but I'm feeling something, you know?""I'm normally skeptical," Nancy shared in reply."Because of our faith," Gary interjected.Gary and Nancy later returned to the resort, and Gary's onscreen graphic read, "Still tripping balls."Gary seemed to be giggling nonstop, and so another onscreen graphic flashed across the screen."Warning," it read. "Cacao is a legal substance. It is not known to cause hallucinations... usually."The Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts proceeded to ask Gary and Nancy if they got high during their date because Nancy definitely looked high."Edibles in Costa Rica, yes!" Kathy shouted.At this point in the season, Gary was a hot commodity. Nancy, Leslie Fhima and Natascha Hardee all seemed to be interested in The Golden Bachelorette alum.Gary told the magazine that all the attention was "very flattering" and "also very humbling."Gary recalled, "I had no idea the impact that just being a nice guy would have on relationships. I'm humbled by the whole thing, but it's easy when you're just being who you are. I like to inspire and motivate people. I don't know if that's what's coming out or I can't explain that."Gary pointed out how there were "a lot of amazing women" on the show -- but his salsa dance with Leslie was "very special" to him."It was almost mystical, even when the rain started coming and we were dancing in the rain. That's the kind of thing that doesn't happen like that," Gary said."So it was special in that way. She's an amazing mother, grandmother, person. Her character is just fabulous, and being able to spend a little time with her made me want to spend more time with her. She's special. She's a special person."Gary declined to reveal whether he found true love in Paradise, but he did note that the connections he had made were "magical."Gary concluded of his experience, "It's truly a blessing to have been part of that, with what they have allowed me to do, and in the process of being selected by them and some of the women, it's just very humbling. I wouldn't trade it in for the world."Prior to , Gary had competed for Joan Vassos ' heart on The Golden Bachelorette and Nancy had vied for Gerry Turner 's affection on Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.