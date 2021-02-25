Garth Brooks says his wife, Trisha Yearwood, is recovering from COVID-19.

The 59-year-old singer said Wednesday that Yearwood, also a country music star, tested positive for the virus, while he tested negative.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," Brooks said. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," he added.

Brooks shared his concern about the possible long-term effects COVID-19 could have on Yearwood but said she is receiving excellent treatment.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he said. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

Brooks' team said in a tweet Feb. 11 that Brooks and Yearwood were quarantining after someone on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to someone on their team testing positive for Covid-19 and out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks are cancelling everything and testing and quarantining for two weeks," the post reads.

Brooks performed at President Joe Biden 's inauguration in January.

Brooks released his 14th studio album, Fun, in November. The album features his and Yearwood's cover of the song "Shallow" from the A Star is Born remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Yearwood released the album Every Girl in August 2019.