Garth Brooks is back with new music.

The 58-year-old country music star released the song "We Belong to Each Other" on Tuesday.

In "We Belong to Each Other," Brooks promotes a message of unity. The singer stressed the importance of unity in a Facebook post Tuesday amid national unrest over George Floyd's death and systemic racism.

"Music is the greatest healer and also the greatest equalizer," Brooks said. "A lot of people have asked how I feel about what is going on in the world right now... and music is where I turn to answer that question -- We belong to Each Other, We are Sister and Brother... ALL OF US. We must not divide, but unite."

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts had played "We Belong to Each Other" on her Facebook last week.

Thursday on GMA, Brooks announced he will perform a special concert June 27 that is shown at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

"They're going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only," the singer said.

The theaters will implement safety measures to maintain distance between people amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

Brooks said on GMA that he will release his forthcoming 14th studio album, Fun, "when things start to kick back up and everybody can smile again and be joyous again."