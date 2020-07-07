Garth Brooks is postponing two online shows after possibly being exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).

ADVERTISEMENT

The 58-year-old country music star's team said Monday that Brooks and his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood , are quarantining for two weeks after potentially coming into contact with the virus.

Brooks delayed his Facebook Live show with Yearwood, which was to take place Tuesday, and a new episode of his web series, Inside Studio G.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks," the post reads.

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern."

Brooks and Yearwood performed a Facebook Live concert during an episode of Inside Studio G in March that drew millions of viewers. The couple planned to hold an acoustic show where they took requests Tuesday.

In June, Brooks performed a special concert that was shown in 300 drive-in theaters across North America. The show featured a pre-recorded performance from Brooks and his full touring band.

Brooks most recently released the new song "We Belong to Each Other." He said on Good Morning America in June that he plans to release his 14th studio album, Fun, "when things start to kick back up and everybody can smile again and be joyous again."