American Horror Story alum Garrett Hedlund and This is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia have signed on to star in a podcast based on Stephen King's short story, "Strawberry Spring."

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-episode mystery series from Audio Up Media, iHeartMedia and producer Lee Metzger is expected to premiere by the end of the year.

Metzger wrote and will direct the fictional project about a journalist tracking the serial killer, Springheel Jack.

Its voice cast will also include Herizen F. Gaurdiola, Sydney Sweeney, Ken Marino and Al Madrigal.

"When Lee mentioned 'Strawberry Spring,' I knew immediately it was a winner," Jared Gutstadt -- Audio Up Media's founder and CEO -- said in a statement Tuesday.

"Audio Up prides itself on continually raising the bar within audio entertainment, from working with top Hollywood actors to script creation, all the way to how we approach sound design and music composition. We hope this will be a breakout podcast this fall. I am so beyond excited for Stephen King fans to experience his work in the Audio Up podcast universe."

King's writings have inspired numerous TV and film adaptations in recent years, including The Stand, It, Pet Sematary, Lisey's Story, Mr. Mercedes, The Outsider and Doctor Sleep.