Garcelle Beauvais is the newest co-host of The Real.

The 53-year-old actress and television personality confirmed Monday on Instagram that she is joining the daytime talk show.

"I am beyond beyond excited to share this news that I am the new cohost of @therealdaytime," Beauvais wrote.

"anyone who knows me knows that I love pop culture I love the news I love talking about it I love sharing my opinion and to be sitting at the table with these amazing women @comiclonilove @adriennebailon @thejeanniemai Will be an honor and a blast," she said.

Beauvais joins Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. In a statement, Beauvais said she is "thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse" group of women.

"My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It's also exciting that it's happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she said.

Love celebrated Beauvais' casting in a tweet Monday.

"I got my wigs, we got a new cohost, I just need to check my WiFi then we got a Season Seven!!!! #TheReal," she wrote.

Beauvais' casting follows Tamera Mowry 's exit from The Real. Mowry left the show in July after six seasons as a co-host.

The Real Season 7 premieres Sept. 21.

Beauvais is known for playing Fancy Monroe on The Jamie Foxx Show and Valerie Heywood on NYPD Blue. She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 10.