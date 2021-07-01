Garcelle Beauvais is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Erika Jayne's divorce.

The 54-year-old television personality addressed Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. News has since broke that Girardi is being accused of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds.

Jayne and Girardi's split and the allegations against Girardi have played out in RHOBH Season 11. On WWHL, Beauvais said the women didn't know about the allegations in the early episodes of the season.

"That news had not broken. Right now all we knew was that Erika was getting a divorce from the man that she loved for so many years. We do not know anything as of right now on TV," she said.

Beauvais was then asked for her reaction to the news in present day.

"Shocking," the star replied. "Shocking. You just don't believe it. You feel like, is it a movie, are we being punted?"

"I feel sorry for her," she said of Jayne. "You know, because that's a tough place to be. But Tom did some really bad things -- really, really bad things -- if all of it is true."

Jayne and Girardi's divorce and the allegations against Girardi were explored in the ABC News documentary The Housewife and the Hustler, which aired this month.

On WWHL, Beauvais also said she's in touch with former RHOBH star Denise Richards, who left the show after Season 10 following drama with the cast.

"I think she wants to come back," Beauvais said of Richards. "Somebody's gotta go, though. Just sayin'."