Filming is underway on Gangs of London Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers announced Monday that filming has started on the Sky Atlantic and AMC series.

Sky shared a photo on Twitter of a person holding a clapboard on the Gangs of London set. The Season 2 premiere is directed by Corin Hardy.

"We hope you've been practising your darts," the caption reads.

Deadline said production on Season 2 started three weeks ago. It is unknown if Joe Cole will return as Sean Wallace following Season 1's cliffhanger finale.

Gangs of London is an action-crime drama series centering on rival gangs in London. The series is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery.

Michelle Fairley, Sope Dirisu, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Orli Shuka and Asif Raza star. Waleed Zuaiter, Jasmine Armando, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi and Fady El-Sayed will join the cast in Season 2.

Gangs of London premiered on Sky Atlantic in April 2020.