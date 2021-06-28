'Gangs of London': Sky, AMC series begins filming Season 2
UPI News Service, 06/28/2021
Filming is underway on Gangs of London Season 2.
Producers announced Monday that filming has started on the Sky Atlantic and AMC series.
Sky shared a photo on Twitter of a person holding a clapboard on the Gangs of London set. The Season 2 premiere is directed by Corin Hardy.
"We hope you've been practising your darts," the caption reads.
Deadline said production on Season 2 started three weeks ago. It is unknown if Joe Cole will return as Sean Wallace following Season 1's cliffhanger finale.
Gangs of London is an action-crime drama series centering on rival gangs in London. The series is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery.
Michelle Fairley, Sope Dirisu, Brian Vernel, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Lucian Msamati, Paapa Essiedu, Orli Shuka and Asif Raza star. Waleed Zuaiter, Jasmine Armando, Salem Kali, Aymen Hamdouchi and Fady El-Sayed will join the cast in Season 2.
Gangs of London premiered on Sky Atlantic in April 2020.
