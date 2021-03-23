Discovery+ has announced a new documentary special on GameStop's stock price rise, which will be hosted by Jordan Belfort, the inspiration behind The Wolf of Wall Street.

The documentary, which has a working title of GameStop: The Wall Street Hijack, will come to Discovery+ on April 8 in the U.K. and then elsewhere later this year. ITN Productions is producing.

The hour-long special will explore how a group of day traders caused the stock price of the video game retailer to soar in January as part of a play that affected the world's financial markets.

Belfort, whose memoir of the same name inspired filmmaker Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, will be tracking the timeline of what happened with GameStop's stock and why it's important to follow.

"Now I've found some very creative ways to make money on Wall Street, but I've got to say, personally, I love the fact that everyone now has the ability to organize and give the Wall Street players a run for their money, it's a real David versus Goliath story. I'm praying that the amateur traders are victorious but one thing I can assure of, it's going to be a wild ride every step of the way!" Belfort said in a statement.