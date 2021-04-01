'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke plays FBI murder victim in 'Above Suspicion'
UPI News Service, 04/01/2021
Lionsgate released the trailer for the upcoming movie Above Suspicion Thursday. Emilia Clarke plays Susan Smith in the true story of an FBI Informant murdered by an agent.
ADVERTISEMENT
The trailer shows Susan aiding and abetting her husband (Karl Glusman) robbing a bank. FBI Agent Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) offers Susan a deal to inform on the bank robbery gang.
Putnam promises to keep Susan's husband out of prison, and help relocate her and her children. Their arrangements leads to a successful bust at first.
Susan begins an affair with Putnam. Their situation gets further complicated when Susan becomes pregnant with Putnam's child.
The real-life Putnam was released from prison in 2000 after serving 10 years of a 16 year sentence for the murder of Susan. He is the first FBI Agent convicted of murder in the history of the organization.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.