Three more Game of Thrones spinoffs are in the works at HBO.

Variety reported Thursday that HBO is developing new series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones, which had an eight-season run from 2011 to 2019.

Game of Thrones is based on the A Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R.R. Martin. Deadline said HBO is now working on the TV series 9 Voyages, aka Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom.

9 Voyages hails from Rome creator Bruno Heller, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series centers on Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake, the head of House Velaryon and the husband of Rhaenys Targaryen. Steve Toussaint will play the character in HBO's prequel series House of the Dragon.

10,000 Ships follows the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. The series takes place roughly 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Flea Bottom centers the titular Flea Bottom, the King's Landing slum where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

HBO ordered House of the Dragon, a series based on Martin's novel Fire & Blood, in October 2019. The show takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and recounts the history of House Targaryen.

HBO shared concept art for House of the Dragon in December.

HBO is also reportedly developing a series based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas.