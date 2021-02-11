Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are developing a new project for Netflix.

Netflix said in a tweet Thursday that Benioff and Weiss will executive produce The Overstory, a new series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Richard Powers.

"Richard Powers' novel is a sweeping work of activism and resistance about a magnificently inventive world that a handful of people learn how to see and are drawn into," the post reads.

Benioff and Weiss will executive produce with Hugh Jackman. Richard Robbins wrote the pilot script and also serves as an executive producer with Bernadette Caulfield.

Deadline said it is a possibility Jackman will also act in the series. The project is searching for a director.

Benioff and Weiss signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with Netflix in 2019. The pair are also developing a series based on the Liu Cixin sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem and will executive produce the Sandra Oh series The Chair.

Benioff and Weiss are best known for creating Game of Thrones, the HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.