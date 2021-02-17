Game of Thrones couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have a baby boy.

The couple's rep confirmed Tuesday to People that Harington and Leslie, both 34, welcomed a son and are "very, very happy."

Harington and Leslie were spotted with their newborn son during an outing Tuesday in London, according to Page Six. The couple held hands as Leslie carried their son in a baby carrier on her chest.

Harington and Leslie married at a castle in Scotland in June 2018. Leslie confirmed her pregnancy in September by debuting her baby bump in a photo for Make magazine.

In the interview with Make, Leslie said she and Harington were spending time at their new home in the English countryside.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup," the actress said. "It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

"It's incredibly old," she added of the house. "I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams."

Harington and Leslie met on the set of Game of Thrones, which ended in May 2019 after eight seasons on HBO. The pair played Jon Snow and Ygritte, who developed a romance in Season 3.

Harington said in an interview with news.com.au in 2017 that meeting Leslie was the "greatest gift" of his time on Game of Thrones.

Harington will play Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, while Leslie will star with Kenneth Branagh in an adaptation of Death on the Nile.