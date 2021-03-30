George R.R. Martin announced Tuesday that his hit fantasy franchise Game of Thrones will be making its stage debut on Broadway and London's West End.

The play is expected to debut in 2023 and will focus on the Great Tourney at Harrenhal, an event that took place more than a decade before the events of the Game of Thrones HBO series. The project has yet to be titled.

"The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery," an official description of the play reads. "Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."

Lungs and Every Brilliant Thing playwright Duncan MacMillan has signed on to pen the play with Martin, and The Courier director Dominic Cooke will helm the project. MacMillian said he's been working on the script with Martin during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Vince Gerardis, Jonathan Sanford and Kilburn Live are listed as producers.

"The seeds of war are often planted in times of peace," Martin said of the play. "Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.

"It is a tourney oft referred during HBO's Game of Thrones, and in my novels, A Song of Ice & Fire, and now, at last, we can tell the whole story on the stage."

Martin has written five novels for his as-yet-unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire series, from which HBO produced the eight-season Game of Thrones series, which concluded in 2019.

The premium cable network is working on developing four spinoff series -- House of the Dragon, 9 Voyages, aka Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom.