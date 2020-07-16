Galyn Gorg, an actress who is best known for starring in Robocop 2 and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has died at the age of 55.

"Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly and privately fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away one day before her birthday in Hawaii to cancer," a family spokesperson said in a statement to Today.

"Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last nine months, but remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was a dancer as well as a talented actress," the spokesperson continued.

USA Today also confirmed Gorg's death.

Gorg portrayed the villain Angie in 1990's Robocop 2 and was Helena, a boxer who knocks out Will Smith in a 1996 episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The actress has appeared in more than 50 shows and films including roles on Twin Peaks, multiple Star Trek programs, CSI: Miami, Lost, Parks and Recreation and more.

Gorg's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of her funeral.