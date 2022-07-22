Prime Video released a full trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Friday. They first showed the trailer at their Comic-Con Hall H panel.

The trailer begins in a time of peace for Middle-earth. That peace is short-lived, however, as a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) sees visions of war.

The viewer is treated to visions of that war. Elves hold a crowning ceremony and knights clash with beasts.

Cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani attended the panel.

Showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay also attended with Executive Producer Lindsey Weber. Stephen Colbert moderated the panel.

Amazon won the rights to develop a Tolkien series in a 2017 bidding war. Production began in New Zealand in 2020.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years prior to the two Peter Jackson directed trilogies. The show premieres Sept. 2 on Prime Video with new episodes weekly.