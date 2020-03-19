Gadot, 34, enlisted Dornan, Ruffalo and other celebrities for a star-studded cover of the song, shared Wednesday on Instagram.
Gadot said she is in "self-quarantine" amid the coronavirus outbreak but wanted to connect and share a hopeful message with fans.
"Day six in self-quarantine. I gotta say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said. "You know, this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all in this together."
"I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet on his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. He was playing 'Imagine,' and there was something so powerful and pure about this video," she shared.
