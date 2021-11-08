Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's Red Notice and gave a small update on Wonder Woman 3 while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gadot portrays the world's greatest art thief and goes up against Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, which comes to Netflix on Friday.

"There was something so refreshing and new and exciting to be able to play a character that is not all perfect and good and pure," Gadot told Al Roker about the role.

Gadot also said she hopes there is a second Red Notice and spoke briefly on the development of Wonder Woman 3. The actress last portrayed the superhero in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984.

"We're working on it. It's in the mix, it's cooking. It's coming," Gadot said before adding that she knows what time period the movie takes place in, but that she can't disclose that information.

"There's so much about it I want to share but I just can't," she continued.