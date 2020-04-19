Gaga, Legend sing 'The Prayer' with Dion, Bocelli for 'Together at Home'
UPI News Service, 04/19/2020
Lady Gaga and John Legend joined in on Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's performance of their 1999 song "The Prayer" during Saturday's Global Citizen One World: Together at Home concert.
The show featured music artists singing at their houses around the world, while maintaining social-distancing practices required during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people globally.
Global Citizen posted on Twitter that the event had raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.
Gaga, Legend, Dion and Bocelli all contributed flawless vocals remotely and were seen on a split screen at the end of the Together at Home broadcast created to celebrate essential workers.
Gaga, who also sang a solo version of "Smile," is credited with curating the event, which included six hours of streaming performances, followed by a two-hour, multi-network TV special hosted by comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Charlie Watts also collaborated on "You Can't Always Get What You Want" from their individual abodes.
