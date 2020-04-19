Lady Gaga and John Legend joined in on Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli's performance of their 1999 song "The Prayer" during Saturday's Global Citizen One World: Together at Home concert.

The show featured music artists singing at their houses around the world, while maintaining social-distancing practices required during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people globally.

Global Citizen posted on Twitter that the event had raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.

Gaga, Legend, Dion and Bocelli all contributed flawless vocals remotely and were seen on a split screen at the end of the Together at Home broadcast created to celebrate essential workers.

Gaga, who also sang a solo version of "Smile," is credited with curating the event, which included six hours of streaming performances, followed by a two-hour, multi-network TV special hosted by comedians Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger Keith Richards , Ron Wood and Charlie Watts also collaborated on "You Can't Always Get What You Want" from their individual abodes.

Other highlights of the show included Legend and Sam Smith dueting on "Stand By Me," Elton John singing "I'm Still Standing," Taylor Swift performing "Soon You'll Get Better," Lizzo offering "A Change is Gonna Come," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello collaborating on "What a Wonderful World," Jennifer Lopez singing "People," Keith Urban crooning "Higher Love" and Jennifer Hudson's rendition of "Memory."

"I love all the artists on #TogetherAtHome. And everyone that watched and everyone the didn't or couldn't. We all matter. We're one world," Gaga tweeted after the show.