Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna reunite in series 'La Máquina'
UPI News Service, 09/04/2024
La Maquina is a new Hulu series that follows Esteban Osuna, a boxer known as "La Maquina," who finds his life endangered at a pivotal point of his boxing career.
The danger becomes apparent when Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) receives an unsettling phone call about Esteban (Gael Garcia Bernal), whom he manages.
"These people are watching us," Andy says in the trailer.
When Esteban asks who they are, Andy responds: "The ones who play god."
The show depicts Esteban's efforts to stay safe.
"While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza Gonzalez), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world," an official synopsis says.
La Maquina is the first Spanish-language series from Hulu.
Jorge Perugorria, Andres Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucia Mendez also star.
