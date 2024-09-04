La Maquina is a new Hulu series that follows Esteban Osuna, a boxer known as "La Maquina," who finds his life endangered at a pivotal point of his boxing career.

The danger becomes apparent when Andy Lujan ( Diego Luna ) receives an unsettling phone call about Esteban (Gael Garci­a Bernal), whom he manages.

"These people are watching us," Andy says in the trailer.

When Esteban asks who they are, Andy responds: "The ones who play god."

The show depicts Esteban's efforts to stay safe.

"While struggling to mount a comeback, Esteban must also juggle his own personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema ( Eiza Gonzalez ), a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world," an official synopsis says.

La Maquina is the first Spanish-language series from Hulu.

Jorge Perugorri­a, Andres Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Luci­a Mendez also star.

The show premieres on Hulu on Oct. 9.