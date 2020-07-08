Gabrielle Union says "more changes are needed" to end gender and racial discrimination at NBC.

The 47-year-old actress and television personality responded Tuesday on Twitter after NBC said it will expand protections for employees on in-house and third-party projects.

News broke in November that Union and Julianne Hough would exit the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent after one season as judges. The same month, Variety reported on a "toxic culture" at the show that included racist jokes.

Union discussed her issues with NBC in an interview with Variety in May.

"There are so many people who are committed to making NBCUniversal and Comcast different, who truly want to be a part of the solution and on the right side of history," she said. "In the same breath, there are some people who want the wheels of change to come to a grinding halt because they feel that their privilege is being challenged."

NBC subsequently said an outside investigation determined Union's claims of racism had "no bearing" on Union being dropped as an AGT judge.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared a companywide memo from NBCUniversal TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus that said the network is working to create a safe environment for employees.

"Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT," Union tweeted in response. "More changes are needed however like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations."

In the memo, Lazarus said NBC will provide third-party production partners with respectful workplace polices, training materials and additional channels for workers to report workplace concerns.

The network said it will also expand its production-focused HR and corporate-level Fair Employment Practices teams.