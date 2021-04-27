Gabrielle Dennis has nothing but praise for fellow actress Kim Fields.

The 39-year-old actress discussed working with Fields, 51, on the Netflix series The Upshaws during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Fields is best known for playing Dorothy "Tootie" Ramsey on The Facts of Life and also starred in The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 8. Fields will appear with Dennis in The Upshaws, which premieres on Netflix in May.

On WWHL, Dennis said she is "a huge fan" of Fields.

"Like, The Living Single? Like, hello. You know, Tootie -- her resume is long," Dennis said of Fields.

"But also the fact that she's just this down-to-earth, really sweet, really giving actress. And she's really funny, like, I mean I know she's funny ... but seeing her work in person was just, it was just an awesome treat," she added. "The show's really funny."

Dennis appeared on WWHL with her A Black Lady Sketch Show co-stars Robin Thede and Ashley Nicole Black. Thede was asked to weigh in on different topics, including the #FreeBritney movement surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship.

"Look, it's not looking good for Britney and I'm sad about it because we would love to see Britney free but it does not look like it's going to happen, sadly," Thede said.

Thede was also asked if she thinks Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have split for good.

"I don't know if they're done forever," Thede said. "I could see a brief reconciliation but I think Kanye in the end is gonna pop up with a brand new unexpected sort of partner, like I could see him dating, I don't know, Helen Mirren or someone next."