Precious and Empire actress Gabourey Sidibe has signed on to lead the voice ensemble for the scripted fiction podcast If I Go Missing the Witches Did It.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to debut Sept. 26, the nine-episode audio program is billed as "a thriller with satirical and paranormal elements," according to its producer Realm.

New episodes will premiere every Sunday on all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

"We are thrilled to work with Gabourey, whose portrayal of New York writer Jenna Clayton will make you not only laugh hysterically, but also engage critically with issues of race, class, and capitalism," Molly Barton -- CEO and co-founder of Realm -- said in a statement Friday.

Pia Wilson, whose credits include Genius: Aretha, penned the series.

"The satirical show follows Jenna (played by Sidibe) who, after a summer in Westchester soaking up how the other half lives, has vanished without a trace," a synopsis said.

"The only clue: a set of voice memos detailing an investigation into a group of influencers she suspected were using magic to achieve their means. Sidibe is joined by voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex who takes up the cause of finding Jenna."