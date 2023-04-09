When asked if she would've been ready to star as the Bachelorette right after her breakup with The Bachelor27 star Zach Shallcross, Gabi admitted, "You know, I think there are parts of myself that still need to heal."
"But just because I'm healing and just because there are parts of myself I don't love and that I don't completely love yet, I mean, I don't not deserve love," she explained.
"So I think I could've done it, but I think it probably would've taken a toll on me emotionally."
Gabi reiterated how she'd "probably need more time to heal" after The Bachelor 27 finale and "figure this all out."
Gabi also pointed out how a lot came to light when she was watching The Bachelor season back on TV from January through March that had a profound effect on her.
"I hadn't seen all of the details of everything that was going to come out, and I think that's brought up even more emotions," Gabi explained.
"And so if I was in the middle of filming [The Bachelorette] right now, I don't know how I would've handled that."
The account executive from Pittsford, VT, added, "I do need to heal parts of myself, and I am fully aware of that."
Gabi therefore reasoned, "I think I could've done [The Bachelorette] and I think it could've been a good season. I obviously don't filter myself; I'm 100 percent me all the time, so it probably would've been pretty entertaining for people."
"But I probably would've looked pretty unhinged given how emotionally through the wringer I was put," the brunette beauty concluded.
And Gabi noted how Charity will be a "great" The Bachelorette star because she's "hilarious."
"I hope that we get to see a lot more of that personality. She stands up for what is right, always... She wasn't afraid to speak up or say, 'No, I don't think that's right. I don't think you should be doing that.' And she deserves to find love," Gabi said.
"I think she was very authentic the entire time. She was always there for all of us, and that's partially her career. She's a therapist, and so she did always lend that helping hand."
Gabi told Joe that she knew if Charity wasn't going to win Zach's heart, there was "a high chance" she'd be picked for The Bachelorette "just because of the type of person she is."
"And she's going to absolutely crush it," Gabi gushed. "I really hope and pray that the person she finds is someone really genuine, who's really kind and is there for the right reasons and treats her with respect and love. I hope nothing but the best for her."
Gabi also puts faith in the fact Charity will be able to handle all the emotions that come with the show and how "emotionally draining" it can be.
Gabi still has "healing" to do from Zach's The Bachelor season for multiple reasons.
Zach, for instance, told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and his eventual winner Kaity Biggar that he had slept with Gabi in the Fantasy Suites -- something Gabi and Zach had initially agreed to keep private.
Gabi also felt "humiliated" by her The Bachelor breakup at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Gabi apparently saw the split coming, and so she wished Zach had broken her heart in a more private, low-key setting rather than the grand spectacle of the Final Rose Ceremony.
But Gabi said on the "Click Bait" podcast she's "truly" happy for Kaity and Zach's engagement, and she hopes to be invited to their wedding. Gabi and Kaity have both said they remain good friends to this day.
Kaity and Zach, meanwhile, plan to move in together in Austin, TX, this summer, and they've already discussed tying the knot in 2025.