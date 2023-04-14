Zach dumped Gabi at the Final Rose Ceremony of The Bachelor's 27th season in favor of Kaity Biggar, whom he proposed marriage to in Thailand.
Not only did Zach break Gabi's heart as part of a grand spectacle for TV, but he also spilled their oh-so-personal secret that they had sex in the Fantasy Suite, which made Gabi feel betrayed and "violated."
But the 25-year-old Vermont native explained, "I don't regret it because I learned so much about myself and there's so much time for self-reflection. That's actually the only thing you can do besides think about Zach all day long, is reflect on yourself."
Gabi also realized while dating Zach and opening herself up on television that she still had some traumas to work through from past relationships, when she felt "second" to other women or got cheated on.
"I learned so many areas where I still need to heal things about me," Gabi explained.
"This is a deep insecurity and it shows. So there was so much that was worth it. Even though I'm still hurting a little bit still, I learned a lot and it was definitely therapy."
When asked whether she's "over" Zach following their split, Gabi replied, "I think I thought I was over him."
"But when you leave the bubble, you are saying goodbye for good, right?" she continued.
"You can't call them, you can't text them. I'm not hitting him up on Instagram. He's with, you know, one of my best friends and I knew they were together. And I wouldn't have wanted to reach out to him anyways."
Gabi said once she returned home from filming, she attempted to get back into her normal routine of working in sales. Gabi said she's now back at work, leaning on family and friends, and relying on one pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to get her through each day.
"Watching it back was definitely... difficult. But for me, I don't think I'm over how violated I felt by the end of the show and how hurt I felt. But I'm over Zach, if that makes sense," Gabi said.
"I don't know. Maybe I'm not over him and I'm just saying that."
Gabi, however, confirmed that if Zach came running back to her asking for a second chance, she'd say, "No."
"I'm back on a healing journey with therapy," Gabi told Kaitlyn, who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season before co-hosting two back-to-back The Bachelorette editions in 2021.
Gabi also said she's been exercising a lot and eating healthy, except for that daily ice cream binge.
Gabi insisted there "are some positives" that came from appearing on a reality dating show, but becoming a social-media influencer apparently won't be one of them.
"I'm not good at Instagram. I'm not very good at TikTok either. I think I'm always going to want my career," Gabi said.
"I think what I would love is I've been given this platform now, and I would love to shed light on therapy, on ADHD, and I'd love to use that to make people feel more comfortable in being themselves and in their own skin... I'd also really love someday to open a Pilates studio, a place of wellness and acceptance."