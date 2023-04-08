Gabi Elnicki reacts to Kaity Biggar's claim she meant no harm with her fantasy suite date sex comment
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/08/2023
The Bachelor runner-up Gabi Elnicki has revealed how she interpreted Kaity Biggar's controversial "you were the only one" comment after Season 27's round of Fantasy Suite dates and if she thought it was offensive.
After both Kaity and Gabi received roses in Thailand following Zach Shallcross' overnight dates with his Final 3 bachelorettes -- which also included Ariel Frenkel -- Kaity quietly said to Gabi, "I know you were the only one."
Kaity was pointing out how Gabi had been the only woman to sleep with Zach in the Fantasy Suites, and the remark prompted Gabi to lament about how she felt ashamed and embarrassed.
Kaity received backlash on social media for calling Gabi out. Many fans assumed it was a jab at Gabi or an attempt to sex shame her, but Kaity insisted on TikTok she absolutely meant no harm.
"Gabi and I are very close friends. The entirety of the conversation was not shown. So please take a step back and realize that," Kaity told her followers.
When asked how she felt about Kaity's comment during the March 30 episode of the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Gabi said she believes Kaity had "no malicious intent."
"I don't think [Kaity] was trying to hurt me or call me out or make me uncomfortable. That was not the case... I don't think either of us thought speaking behind our roses was going to make the air," Gabi explained.
Gabi reasoned with the podcast's host Joe Amabile, "Maybe she was trying to reassure me, like, 'It was only you.'"
"But I don't know what happened in their Fantasy Suite and she didn't know all of the parameters. Only my Fantasy Suite was put on blast," Gabi continued.
Gabi's Fantasy Suite was "put on blast" when Zach decided to tell The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer that he had sex with Gabi, a decision that broke his no-sex rule going into his week of overnight dates.
Gabi accused Zach of clearing his conscience at the expense of her heart, and she vented on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose late last month about how she and Zach had initially agreed to keep their sexual encounter a secret.
In fact, Gabi insisted that Zach was actually the one who had asked her to keep what happened just between the two of them -- until he allegedly changed his mind hours later.
But Gabi apparently doesn't blame Kaity for what she said at the Rose Ceremony, nor does she fault Kaity for knowing her personal business with Zach.
Gabi also said she and Kaity "remain close" to this day and she hopes to score an invitation to Kaity and Zach's wedding, which will hopefully take place in 2025.
When Kaity told Gabi duringThe Bachelor's March 20 episode, "I know you were the only one," Gabi replied, "I feel like I'm wearing, like, an 'A' on my chest. F-cking scarlet letter over here."
Kaity assured her friend that the situation wasn't that bad, saying, "Oh, my god, stop, no."
After the episode aired, Kaity posted an Instagram video of the girls goofing around in a bubble bath together while they were filming The Bachelor's 27th season.
"Beyond grateful for this incredible woman and our friendship," Kaity captioned the hilarious clip.
"Thank you for always lighting up a room with your beautiful, quirky personality! You exude the best energy that is so contagious to be around! Thank you for always being YOU! Truly, one of the most beautiful humans inside and out. Keep sprinkling sunshine #teamgaity."
Gabi responded to Kaity's post by writing, "Love you so much my Kaity girl! Forever grateful for our friendship and that you are in my life. A true forever friend #teamgaity."
Zach and Gabi's sexual encounter came as a surprise to fans because Zach had initially sworn off sex in the Fantasy Suites in order to avoid conflict or a messy outcome.
Zach stayed true to his word during his overnight date with Ariel, but then passion apparently got the best of him during his second overnight date of the week with Gabi.
"Did I think I was going to get engaged to somebody that I've never had sex with? Probably not. But we're going to work on it later," Gabi told the cameras before entering the Fantasy Suite with Zach, later adding, "Zach says he's not having sex, but I don't know. Maybe he will."
When Zach admitted to Kaity he had sex, she nearly quit the show because she felt "crushed" and "distant" from Zach. Kaity said she wished Zach had just kept the details of his relationships with the other women private.