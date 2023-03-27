Zach got to see Gabi's quirky and silly side during their first one-on-one date in London, and he gushed about her sense of humor and how he felt "butterflies" around the bachelorette.
In turn, Gabi said she could picture Zach being in her life forever. Zach apparently gave Gabi the "safety and comfort" she needs in a relationship, and she called The Bachelor star "a gem."
Gabi has worried she's "too much" for Zach, but when the Bachelor met her family, it put her nerves at eases and confirmed her strong feelings for him.
Gabi said the process was very difficult for her but Zach was "so worth" the hardship and she hoped it would all end with a ring on her finger.
During Fantasy Suites, Zach set a rule for himself that he wasn't going to sleep with any of his bachelorettes. However, he let passion take over and broke that rule with Gabi.
Zach claimed he didn't regret the sexual encounter and it's what both he and Gabi needed to progress their relationship, but he felt the need to come clean and be honest with his other finalist, Kaity.
Gabi therefore felt "blindsided" and complained about how Zach had broken her trust. While Zach had assured the bachelorette that he was falling in love with her, Gabi felt like she was wearing a "Scarlet Letter" on her chest.
"He's cleared his conscience at the expense of my heart... I feel like I've just been put through the wringer here. I have questions that are running through my mind that I need answered before I can confidently move forward with an engagement," Gabi told the cameras.
Until viewers find out if Gabi is Zach's final pick and winner, let's learn some information about the bachelorette right now.
Gabi has revealed she struggles with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
"I have ADHD... Emotions hit you really hard and fast when you have ADHD," Gabi shared on the February 7 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Gabi said she's "totally comfortable talking about" her disorder and she's "very aware" it.
"But there's a lot of emotional regulation that you have to work on, and that's something I've been working on for years," Gabi noted.
"When you're in an environment that's so overstimulating, it can be really difficult to find that regulation of your emotions."
Gabi said that explains why she seemed "all over the place" with a "roller coaster of emotions" when she wasn't receiving enough quality time with Zach.
Gabi had appeared frazzled and stressed prior to her one-on-one date with Zach in London, but once they got to talk, she did an apparent "180" in her mindset and behavior.
"There's a lot of comparison you're doing, and there's a lot of sensitivity you're feeling. And on top of that, there's distractions of the environment just in itself," Gabi explained.
Gabi said she's "grateful" to have "the tools" that she needs to regulate her emotions in a tense atmosphere, adding, "[I have] the therapy and the psychiatrists to teach me those tools... but it was a lot in the beginning."
Gabi went through "a pretty bad breakup" before going on The Bachelor
"Before I went on the show, I had actually gone through a pretty bad breakup. I dated this guy for a few years, and it just wasn't the most healthy relationship," Gabi said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
The man apparently hurt Gabi and left her wary of falling in love again.
"And so the breakup was really hard on me. I felt like I had invested a lot of my time and effort and energy into it. And coming out of it, I was heartbroken. My friends saw me like that, and they were like, 'Gabi, you have so much to give,'" she shared.
Gabi said she had invested a lot of time into therapy, bettering herself, and healing after that relationship came to an end.
"I knew what I wanted, and I was able to really discover that through therapy, of what worthwhile loved looked like to me," Gabi noted.
Gabi said she was "definitely nervous" to compete for Zach given her heart was recently broken, but she shared, "You can't just stop trying in life. So I put myself out there."
"[My friends] nominated me to go on the show. They were like, 'You'll be perfect for this, you have to at least try.' And so I was like, 'Okay, I'm not sure,'" Gabi revealed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Gabi said she had watched "a few seasons" of The Bachelor franchise but she certainly wouldn't call herself "a diehard Bachelor fan."
Gabi's sister Chloe, however, loves The Bachelor, and so she was very supportive of Gabi going on the show.
"She was like, 'Gabi, you've got to do it!'... and couldn't believe it when I got the call," Gabi said of her sister.
"[Producers] were like, 'Hey, we want you to be on the show,' and I was like, 'Hey, what?!' I wasn't expecting that, but I'm so, so grateful that I went through with it."
Gabi shut down social-media hate after her overnight Fantasy Suite date with Zach sparked backlash from Internet trolls.
One of Gabi's followers called her out for "deleting comments" on one of her recent Instagram posts, which was a photo of Gabi at the Houston Rodeo and was unrelated to The Bachelor.
When accused of deleting comments, presumably ones that slammed her decision to sleep with Zach, Gabi wrote, "Yes I am. Because I don't need negativity and hate on my page. It's so unnecessary and unkind."
Gabi added, "There is NO reason to put others down, get off my page if you don't like me."
The Instagram user, however, clarified, "I like you queen just here for the drama."
Gabi appeared to delete most of the comments that criticized or demeaned her. For instance, a troll wrote on her page, "This girl is an embarrassment for female population."
But other people stepped in and defended Gabi, saying that she's "enough" for any man and deserves the world.
"Screw the haters," wrote one fan.
And another person commented, "You shouldn't have to deal with any negativity or hate on your page. You're a sweet girl and don't listen to any of that sh-t."