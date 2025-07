Instagram / Gabby Windey

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/15/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is making the jump from reality TV star to reality TV host.Gabby, 34, will be trying out a different role in front of the camera when she hosts a new reality dating series, Love Overboard, on Hulu.Gabby celebrated the big news via Instagram."We're setting sail with Hulu's newest reality show," Gabby said while onboard the yacht where the show was filmed. "And I'm your host! Let's make some waves."Love Overboard is being produced by podcaster Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions and Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative.Love Overboard is slated to premiere in 2026 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.Love Overboard will feature sexy singles mixing and mingling on a luxury yacht, hoping to find true love."But there's a twist. Gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple," Hulu teased of the new show."As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?"Gabby found fame when she competed on Clayton Echard 's season of The Bachelor.Once Gabby and Clayton's romance fizzled out, Gabby co-starred on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season alongside Rachel Recchia Gabby went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars' 31st season, which she finished in second place with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy Gabby was also among the four winners on Season 3 of The Traitors. She split just over $200,000 in prize money with the other three winners: Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron and Ivar Mountbatten.Gabby has built a loyal fanbase thanks to her humor, which she puts on full blast on her "Long Winded with Gabby Windey " podcast.The show was originally announced under the working title Overboard for Love.Alex, who hosts the "Call her Daddy" podcast and Jeff will be serving as executive producers alongside Matt Kaplan, Mina Lefevre, Russell Jay-Staglik, Jason Ehrlich, Ross Weintraub, and Reinout Oerlemans.Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group









Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.