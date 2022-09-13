Gabby Windey: 'Dancing with the Stars' will be "a good shift of gears" after my 'The Bachelorette' stint
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022
Gabby Windey has revealed how she thinks Dancing with the Stars will be a good change of pace for her after the emotional highs and lows she went through on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
After competing on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and then starring on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season alongside Rachel Recchia, Gabby will be trading in roses for dancing shoes when she competes on Dancing with the Stars' new season premiering Monday, September 19 at 8PM ET/PT on Disney+.
"I think it will be a good shift of gears a little bit to kind of balance out the high emotion of my last experience," Gabby, 31, toldUs Weekly in a recent joint interview with her Dancing with the Stars Season 31 professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Gabby pointed out how her experience on The Bachelor franchise was "really emotional."
"It was challenging in so many ways. You have to really get to know yourself, make yourself vulnerable, [and] try and make the right decision that's best for you at the time," Gabby explained.
In contrast, the ICU nurse said of Dancing with the Stars, "I feel like I'm now going into something more physical and a little bit more fun."
Gabby said training in ballroom dance and performing week to week will be "a challenge in a different way."
Gabby shared how she "has momentum" going into Dancing with the Stars considering she has grown a lot over the last year. She apparently feels she will be challenged "in a different way."
The former NFL cheerleader also explained how The Bachelor and The Bachelorette were "good building blocks" for Dancing with the Stars, although the reality dancing competition will obviously be "different" -- but "in a good way."
Heading into The Bachelorette's two-night finale event for Season 19, Gabby only has one suitor remaining, Erich Schwer. But it appears there is going to be drama and it's not just going to be "happily ever after" for the couple.
However, Gabby confirmed she is "happy" and said of her time as the Bachelorette, "I don't regret anything and I would do it all over again."
Gabby then winked and smiled and said, "Just kidding."