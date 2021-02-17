Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas -- dressed as cotton candy -- was crowned the inaugural winner of The Masked Dancer on Fox Wednesday night.

Douglas beat out her fellow finalists Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- in the sloth costume -- and dancer Mackenzie Ziegler -- in the tulip disguise -- for the honor.

Comedian Craig Robinson hosted the show, while Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale served as judges.

"Congrats to #CottonCandyMask the winner of #TheMaskedDancer. It's been my pleasure watching you perform," Abdul tweeted.

Previously eliminated celebrities include boxer Oscar De La Hoya, singer-songwriters Jordin Sparks and Brian McKnight, Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.

"Thank you guys for watching and engaging and loving the show as much as we love bringing it to you!! #themaskeddancer," Robinson tweeted after the finale aired.

Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer.

Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.