"Congrats to #CottonCandyMask the winner of #TheMaskedDancer. It's been my pleasure watching you perform," Abdul tweeted.
Previously eliminated celebrities include boxer Oscar De La Hoya, singer-songwriters Jordin Sparks and Brian McKnight, Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, activist/author Elizabeth Smart, rapper/actor Ice-T and TV personality Bill Nye the Science Guy.
"Thank you guys for watching and engaging and loving the show as much as we love bringing it to you!! #themaskeddancer," Robinson tweeted after the finale aired.
Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer.
Green competed on Season 4 of that show, but ultimately lost out to LeAnn Rimes.
