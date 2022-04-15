G-Eazy is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer and rapper released the song "Angel" on his late mom's birthday Friday.

G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, had announced his mom Suzanne Olmsted's death in November, calling her "My queen, my hero, my everything... my mom."

The "Angel" visualizer video features photos of G-Eazy and Olmsted from throughout Olmsted's life.

"When I lay down and I fall asleep / Hope I might see you in my dreams / But it's been a few months / Since I seen you in one of these," G-Eazy sings.

G-Eazy said on Instagram that the new song explores grief.

"It's important to get away sometimes. Tuck off and take time to reset, recharge and recalibrate just to clear your head and balance everything out," the singer wrote Thursday.

"Been thinking about my mom a lot lately. Grieving can be a complicated process, it comes in waves. Dropping a song tomorrow on her birthday that I wrote about that process. Hope u enjoy," he said.

