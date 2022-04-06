FX has renewed crime drama series Snowfall for a sixth and final season.

The renewal comes after Season 5 premiered in February.

Snowfall, which follows the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s, stars Damson Idris as young kingpin Franklin Saint. Idris also serves as a producer.

Snowfall was created by late filmmaker John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron.

Co-stars include Carter Hudson, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Angela Lewis.

"I couldn't imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. I'm incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I've made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud," Idris said in a statement.

New episodes of Snowfall air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FX and are available the next day on Hulu.