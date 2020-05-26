FX renewed on Tuesday long-running comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Season 15.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia first debuted in 2005. The show follows the misadventures of a group of friends who run a bar together.

FX announced a new slate of programming on Twitter including an American Horror Story spinoff, titled American Horror Stories, and Better Things Season 5 and The Weekly Season 2.

New programs on the way include an untitled anthology series starring B.J. Novak, docuseries Hip-Hop Untold, 10-episode limited series A Teacher starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson, drama series The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman, Y: The Last Man based on the graphic novel series of the same name starring Diane Lane, feature length documentary Hysterical about women in stand-up comedy, docuseries Pride about LGBTQ civil rights, and docuseries A Wilderness of Error.