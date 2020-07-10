FX has renewed Pamela Adlon's comedy drama series Better Things for a fifth season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adlon is the writer, director, executive producer and star of Better Things, which follows a single actress raising her three daughters while juggling Hollywood.

Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie also star.

Better Things Season 4 ended in April with Season 5 set for 2021.

FX also announced on Friday that Adlon has signed a new overall deal with FX Productions. Adlon will continue to develop programming for FX and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

"We are truly honored to work with Pamela," Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment said in a statement.

"She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of Better Things was its best yet and we're excited about what's to come in Season 5, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together," he continued.