FX has announced it ordered four more seasons of its sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Season 15 is slated to premiere in 2021, setting the record for the longest-running, live-action comedy series in television history, bypassing The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, which ran for 14 seasons.

"When we first pitched Sunny, we saw it as a 36-season arc. We are so excited to be halfway there," creator Rob McElhenney said in a press release Thursday.

FX is also developing a show based on the Alien film franchise, a CIA drama starring Jeff Bridges called The Old Man, an anthology series from B.J. Novak titled The Platform and a half-hour comedy from filmmaker Taiki Waititi about Native American teens called Reservoir Dogs.

An American Horror Story spinoff called American Horror Stories, the comic-book adaptation Y: The Last Man and a screen version of James Clavell's epic Shogun are also in the works.