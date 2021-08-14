FX announced it has renewed horror comedy What We Do in the Shadows for a fourth season to air in 2022.

"Fans can't seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season," Nick Grad -- president of original programming at FX Entertainment -- said in a statement Friday.

"Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season."

Season 3 is slated to debut on the cable network on Sept. 2.

Based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the show "documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen,)" a synopsis said.