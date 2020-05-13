Knight previously wrote the limited series A Christmas Carol for the networks. It is also based on a Dickens classic and was produced by Knight, Hardy and Scott.
The team collaborated together on the series Taboo, as well.
"Adapting Dickens' work is a delight," Knight said in a press release Wednesday.
"I chose Great Expectations as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first-person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip's journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me."
