FX announced the final season of its critically acclaimed comedy-drama Atlanta will premiere on Hulu in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network tweeted the news Friday, while also showing off an initial teaser trailer for the show's fourth season, which was announced in March as being its last.

"Back in the ATL for one more tour," FX teased in the tweet.

The 45-second spot showed off a number of the show's main characters, including Earn (Donald Glover) and Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry).

In addition, the show also stars Lakeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz.

The show was created by actor and rapper Glover -- also known by his rap moniker Childish Gambino -- and helped make him a household name among audiences.

Atlanta revolves around Earn, a music manager who attempts to help rapper Paper Boi come up in the Atlanta rap scene. The show focuses on a number of socioeconomic and racial issues that have taken center stage in recent years.

Season 3 -- in which the group leaves Atlanta in favor of a European trip -- was held less favorably than the others.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Following this, Glover reiterated that the season had been written in 2019, prior to the world-changing event of COVID-19.

Despite this, though, the series as a whole has received almost universal critical acclaim, and has been featured on many critics' lists as one of the best shows of the 2010s.

Atlanta has received numerous accolades throughout its first three seasons, with awards coming both to individuals and as an ensemble.

The show has won two Golden Globes taking home awards for Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy and Best Actor for Glover.

In addition, the show has received two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, both going to Glover.

While Season 4 will be released in September, an exact release date has not yet been announced.