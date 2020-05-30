Future's 'High Off Life' tops the U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 05/30/2020
Rapper Future's High Off Life is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Polo G's The Goat, followed by Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 3, Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 4 and DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 6, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 7, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 8, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's Reunions at No. 9 and NAV's Good Intentions at No. 10.
