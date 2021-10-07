'Funny Girl': Beanie Feldstein is Fanny Brice in teaser for Broadway musical
UPI News Service, 10/07/2021
Beanie Feldstein is making her debut as Fanny Brice in the Broadway musical Funny Girl.
Producers shared a teaser for the revival Wednesday featuring Feldstein as Brice, a Broadway star, actress and comedian.
The video shows Feldstein walk across a stage before stopping in front of a mirror backstage.
"Hello, gorgeous," she says to the audience.
Funny Girl originally debuted on Broadway in 1964. The musical is based on Brice's life and career and features music by Jule Style, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart.
Barbra Streisand originated the role on Broadway and starred in a 1968 film adaptation, earning her an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as Brice.
The Funny Girl revival co-stars Ramin Karimloo and Jayne Lynch and will begin performances March 26, 2022, at August Wilson Theatre in New York. Opening night is April 24.
"Beanie Feldstein, Beanie Feldstein, what a beautiful, beautiful name!" director Michael Mayer told Entertainment Weekly. "And what a fabulous Fanny Brice she will be: she's delightfully funny, warm, intelligent, a charming singer and dancer, and truly a 'bagel on a plate full of onion rolls!' I'm beyond excited to collaborate with Beanie as we bring this iconic musical back to Broadway where it belongs."
Feldstein is known for the films Ladybird and Booksmart. She plays Monica Lewinsky on the FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story.
