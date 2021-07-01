Funko has announced a new line of BTS Pop! figures inspired by the boy band's music video for "Dynamite."

Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook all appear in Pop! figure form and can be pre-ordered through the Funko website, Walmart and Amazon.

Fans can additionally pre-order a seven-pack featuring all of the members together exclusively through Walmart.

A line of miniature BTS keychains are also available. This is Funko's second line of BTS figures, with the first line being inspired by their song "DNA."

"Dynamite" was released in August 2020 and was the group's first song performed entirely in English. The track appeared on their fifth studio album titled Be, which was released in November.

BTS released another English-language single titled "Butter" in May. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BTS recently uploaded a dance practice video for their song "Black Swan."