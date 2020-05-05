Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber had a mini Fuller House reunion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bure, 44, and Barber, 43, picked up face masks from Sweetin, 38, Monday amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sweetin shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her Fuller House co-stars wearing their Golden Girls-themed masks. The trio practiced social distancing by standing several feet apart.

"Socially distanced She-Wolves! @candacecbure and @andreabarber came by today to pick up their amazing Golden Girls masks that I got them! Now, even when we're apart we can still match! #safterathome #socialdistancing2020 #goldengirls," Sweetin captioned the post.

Sweetin plays Stephanie Tanner on Fuller House, with Bure as Stephanie's sister D.J. Tanner and Barber as D.J.'s best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Fuller House is a sequel series to the ABC sitcom Full House. Bure, John Stamos and other Full House/Fuller House stars shared a video, titled "Full Quarantine," in April that recreated the Full House credits with videos of the cast at home.

"#FullQuarantine Stayhome/Staysafe/Stamos Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin," Stamos wrote.

Netflix will release Part 2 of Fuller House's fifth and final season June 2. The cast celebrated the series wrap with a karaoke party in November.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!