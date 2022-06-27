Video posted online shows Los Angeles police officers pushing Jodie Sweetin at a weekend abortion rights protest and causing the Full House icon to fall to the ground.

Sweetin is seen in the clip approaching a line of armed officers in riot gear on a freeway and getting physically rebuffed. She trips on a curb and lands hard on the concrete. Her fellow protesters quickly help her to her feet.

A representative for the actress told EW.com she is OK after Saturday's incident.

"I'm extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free."

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 abortion decision, on Friday, pushing the question of legality back to individual states, many of which are already taking measures to restrict or outlaw the pregnancy-ending medical procedure.