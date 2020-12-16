TBS has renewed late-night talk show Full Frontal with Samantha Bee for a sixth season, the network announced Wednesday.

Full Frontal was launched in 2016 and features humor, political satire and commentary on contemporary issues.

Season 6 is set to premiere Jan. 13 at 10:30 p.m. EST on TBS. Bee, during Season 5, filmed new episodes from her back yard with her husband and fellow executive producer Jason Jones, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show reaches nearly 3.5 million viewers per episode and has more than 440 million views on YouTube, TBS said.

"It's a huge honor to get to keep doing this crazy smart and silly show for a sixth season," Bee said in a statement.

"Is it official though? Are we still waiting for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?" she continued.

TBS also renewed its first-look deal with Bee's production company, Swimsuit Competition. The studio is focused on developing original content.