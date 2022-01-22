Hip-hop group Fugees has canceled its upcoming concert tour dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe," the musicians said in a statement Friday.

"If opportunity, public safety and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon."

The shows were intended to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album, The Score, which includes the singles "Fu-Gee-La," "Killing Me Softly," "Ready or Not" and "No Woman, No Cry."

This would have been the first tour for collaborators Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel in 25 years and their first concerts in 15 years.