'Frozen 2' available to stream three months ahead of schedule
UPI News Service, 03/14/2020
The animated blockbuster Frozen 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The announcement was made on the service's Twitter account Friday night.
The message came after many schools and cultural institutions -- including Disney theme parks -- throughout the United States closed and events were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.
"Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.