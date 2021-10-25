"James, thank you for playing such a wonderful, unforgettable role in Friends and for being such a big hearted gentleman and all around mensch off screen. You will be missed, buddy," Schwimmer said on Instagram.
"James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us all," Kudrow said.
Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane paid tribute to Tyler through a joint statement.
"James was a genuinely kind, sweet man. When he started as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our eye and we knew we had to make him a character. He made Gunther's unrequited love incredibly relatable. Our heart goes out to his wife, Jennifer Carno," Kauffman and Crane said.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.