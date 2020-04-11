'Friends' reunion special won't be ready for HBO Max debut
UPI News Service, 04/11/2020
HBO Max assured its eagerly awaited Friends reunion special is still in the works even though production has been postponed until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
ADVERTISEMENT
"The special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!" the streaming service said in a statement Friday.
"The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.